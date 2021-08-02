Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
Government/Politics
DeWine Creates Process To Expedite Pardons For Some Former Offenders
Karen Kasler
Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to make it easier and quicker for people who have long-ago criminal convictions to be considered for pardons.DeWine says he…
0:59