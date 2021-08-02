-
A law that took effect this spring puts Ohio in line with US Supreme Court decisions against life sentences without parole for those who kill or commit…
A state panel is reviewing a report that takes a deep dive into GPS monitoring of convicted criminals recently released from prison. They're studying…
Gov. Mike DeWine says he wants to make it easier and quicker for people who have long-ago criminal convictions to be considered for pardons.DeWine says he…
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create a panel that will review Ohio’s parole system and how those who leave prison are supervised. The…
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bipartisan bill that would keep dangerous felons behind bars and increases monitoring of them once they are released. It…