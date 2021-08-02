-
A bill that sponsors say ensures religious freedom when it comes to marriage ceremonies is moving through the Ohio Legislature. However opponents are…
-
The House passed the hotly debated “Pastor Protection” Act today. Democratic lawmakers argued that the bill would create a way for businesses to…
-
There’s another indication a controversial bill nicknamed the “pastor protection act” might be on its way to becoming law. Republican House Speaker Cliff…
-
A bill on religious freedom that was introduced last year and went nowhere is back. The so-called “Pastor Protection Act” got its first hearing Wednesday,…
-
A bill that’s meant to add safeguards for religious leaders has some lawmakers worried about the possible unintended consequences it could have on…