"pink slip"

-
The leader of the Ohio House had pointed to that bill as an alternative to Gov. Mike DeWine’s anti-gun violence package – a proposal that is likely to be…
-
Democratic state senators had lots of questions for the sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed gun violence bill at its first hearing. They wanted details…
-
The sponsor of Gov. Mike DeWine’s gun violence proposal said it's a plan that can pass - though it's getting criticism for not including mandatory…
-
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio is also raising concerns mandating more reporting of information into a database used for gun background…