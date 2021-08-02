-
The Ohio House has passed a bill to include not following a police officer’s order or diverting an officer’s attention into obstruction of justice.…
One of the four bills that address the interaction between police and people on the streets, including protestors, could have stopped what’s become a…
A bill to expand the definition of "obstruction of justice" is gaining momentum in the Ohio House. While a Republican sponsor says it's intended to keep…
Ohio Republican lawmakers are pushing for two bills that would increase penalties for offenses that take place during demonstrations and protests.…
State capitals around the country have been on high-alert in the days leading up to Joe Biden's inauguration. That includes the Ohio Statehouse which has…
On this inauguration day, security remains high at the Ohio Statehouse after preparations for a weekend armed march that never fully materialized. They…
Dozens of people have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, Including four Ohioans. And two…
The "armed march" that was expected in all 50 state capitals and brought out heavy security resulted in just a few dozen protestors in Columbus Sunday.…
Columbus and state leaders are discouraging counter protests this weekend when armed groups upset with the election are expected to demonstrate at the…
Saying "violence will not be tolerated in Ohio", Gov. Mike DeWine says the Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard will back up Columbus police forces…