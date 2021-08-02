-
President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan includes an $80 billion investment in passenger rail. Amtrak has announced one of the projects from that…
With the March 31 deadline looming, the state transportation budget is a step closer to becoming law. The House is expected to quickly approve the changes…
The latest budget proposal from Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) includes cutting a public transportation fund by tens of millions of dollars. Public transit…
Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that drivers could face serious dangers on roads and bridges. His testimony comes in advance of a…
After just two hearings and two hours of public testimony, the panel appointed to recommend solutions to the funding crisis at ODOT is leaning toward one…
Advocates for public transportation say they’re concerned that there’s no one from that sector on Gov. Mike DeWine’s committee that will recommend how to…
The 15-member committee that will make recommendations on how to fix the lack of funding for major road construction will meet soon. But there’s one group…