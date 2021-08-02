-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is naming a former Franklin County judge to be the next chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Franklin County Common…
The $61 million bribery scandal involving Ohio's nuclear plant bailout law and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy has brought new attention to…
The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.FBI agents carried boxes out…
Corporations are seeing big savings as the effects of the large federal tax cut take place. Now state energy regulators want to see if Ohio’s major…
A top utilities watchdog, nominated to that spot by Gov. John Kasich, has stepped down after the Senate rejected that appointment. Republican Senate…
There seems to be friction among the Republican Party’s top leaders as the Senate rejects a major appointment by Gov. John Kasich. Months of tension…
For nearly 2 years Akron based First Energy has lobbied for permission to increase fees on customer’s bills to fund infrastructure improvements. Earlier…
Ohio’s largest energy companies are trying to figure out what they’re going to do with their coal power plants as they navigate through a vital time in…
A decision to block a plan that would’ve guaranteed profits for struggling coal plants in Ohio may have created a domino effect for the future of energy…
State officials, utilities and other groups have worked on deregulating the energy market in Ohio for more than a decade. Now two major utility companies…