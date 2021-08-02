-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is naming a former Franklin County judge to be the next chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Franklin County Common…
-
The $61 million bribery scandal involving Ohio's nuclear plant bailout law and a utility widely believed to be FirstEnergy has brought new attention to…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is asking for a new list of candidates to potentially chair the state's utilities regulatory agency. The former chair of the…
-
The list of possible successors to take over as chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has been narrowed to four. One will succeed Sam Randazzo,…
-
Ohio's top utilities regulations official has resigned just days after FBI agents searched his home in an early morning raid. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)…
-
The Ohio House committee holding meetings on a potential repeal of HB6, a sweeping energy law, heard testimony from the leader of Ohio's utility…
-
A split Ohio Supreme Court has blocked a charge FirstEnergy customers have been paying since 2017, saying state regulators improperly allowed it to go…
-
The panel of state regulators that reviews utility rates will soon have a new leader who has a history of opposing renewable energy issues. This is…
-
Environmental groups say Gov. Mike DeWine’s appointment of Sam Randazzo to lead the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is problematic because of…
-
The agency that regulates public utilities has a new plan for modernization of aging electricity grids. Public Utilities of Ohio Commission chair Asim…