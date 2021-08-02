-
Ohio’s sales tax revenues were up for the last month, but income tax collections were way down.The state’s Office of Budget and Management says overall,…
-
A coalition of more than 100 unions and progressive advocacy groups is calling on state leaders to avoid making cuts to front-line workers serving Ohio’s…
-
The state’s budget office is forecasting a surplus at the end of this fiscal year. Gov. John Kasich says he wants to take that extra money and adjust…
-
Democratic leaders are calling on the state to release some of the $2.7 billion in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. As Statehoue correspondent Andy Chow…
-
The state has deposited more than $650 million dollars into the rainy day fund. Despite being a large pot of money, Gov. John Kasich is warning state…
-
The state budget director was off by almost a billion dollars in its projections on tax collections for the fiscal year. But his prediction that the year…
-
There’s been a lot of discussion about when or if to use the $2 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. A national group has studied the impact of using…
-
Democratic senators believe Ohio has reached a critical point in the opioid epidemic and needs to turn to extreme measures in order to tackle the problem.…
-
Ohio’s opioid crisis has been tearing through the state causing one tragedy after another. For months, Democrats have been calling on Gov. John Kasich to…
-
Gov. John Kasich has been warning for months now that tax revenues coming into the state are below expectations and that the upcoming two-year state…