-
Bills can move quickly in the lame duck session of the legislature. That was the case with a bill that was pulled from consideration by lawmakers last…
-
A bill that would help sexual assault survivors track their rape kits through the legal process has been pulled from consideration in the lame duck…
-
The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police is slamming Attorney General Mike DeWine, saying he has not done enough to speed up drug kit testing within his agency.…
-
Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor – and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest…
-
Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and anonymously.…
-
The attorney general’s office has now tested nearly 14,000 rape kits that had gone untested, sitting in police departments for up to 20 years. Attorney…