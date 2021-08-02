redistricting reform

-
Voters approved changes to the mapmaking process through statewide ballot issues in 2015 and 2018.
A coalition of citizens’ groups had been talking with state lawmakers for days about a compromise to change the way Ohio’s Congressional map. But both…
Lawmakers are off and running on the contentious issue of changing the way the map of Ohio’s Congressional districts is drawn. Reforming that process is…
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up…