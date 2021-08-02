resignations

-
The top leader in the Ohio House is speaking out about the resignation of former Representative Wes Goodman who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager.…
-
Republicans in the Ohio Senate are regrouping after allegations of sexual harassment forced a high ranking member to resign. That senator’s absence leaves…
-
A state Senator, a state Representative and a Senate chief of staff all resigned within a month with no other information other than it was due to…
-
More information, including allegations of harassment, is coming out against the now former Rep. Wes Goodman (R-Cardington). Now the top staff leader for…
-
In the past month two lawmakers and one high-ranking staffer have resigned under the guise of “inappropriate conduct.” But that phrase can be attributed…
-
Two Republican state lawmakers and a Democratic Senate staffer have resigned in the last month – all over what’s been termed “inappropriate behavior”.…
-
A state lawmaker has resigned after a state employee accused him of inappropriate conduct inside his downtown Columbus office. This is the second…