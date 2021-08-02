Search Query
'The State of Ohio'
resolution urging Ohio Republican Party to refrain from endorsing in 2022 primary
Government/Politics
Clermont County GOP Resolution Urges State Party Not To Pick Sides In 2022 Primary
Jo Ingles
,
The Clermont County Republican Party has passed a resolution that demands the Ohio Republican Party not endorse a gubernatorial candidate in the 2022…
