school safety

A sharply divided Ohio Supreme Court has struck down a southwest Ohio school district’s policy of allowing 10 teachers and staff to carry weapons in…
State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would hike the penalties for passing a school bus as it’s picking up or dropping off kids. Audrey Napier’s…
Gov. Mike DeWine says more needs to be done to make sure Ohio’s schools are safe. And he's signed an executive order to immediately put more resources in…
Politicians and advocates have been sounding off nationwide about what the country should do about gun control policies in the wake of the mass school…