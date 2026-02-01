school voucher series

-
The expansion of the EdChoice program has increased the cost of Ohio's five voucher programs, and that has public school advocates worried about the future of K-12 education funding.
-
Nearly a year after legislators made school vouchers available to all Ohio families, the program's use still lags in rural Ohio. Advocates are pushing to increase school choice in small towns.
-
The use of private school scholarships has surged since Ohio’s school voucher program expanded to include all families last summer. But enrollment largely hasn't shifted.