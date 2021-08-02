Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Scott's
Government/Politics
Company That Makes Weed Killers Wants To Provide Products To Marijuana Growers
Jo Ingles
,
An Ohio based lawn care company that makes products to kill weeds has made an unusual purchase. Marysville based Scotts Miracle Gro makes products to kill…
Listen
•
0:48