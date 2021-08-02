small business tax cuts

-
The Columbus Chamber is speaking out against a change proposed in the state budget bill that would reduce a tax break for small businesses. The House…
-
The House version of the budget comes out Thursday. And it will include a change to a controversial deduction that allows some small businesses to take up…
-
Some state lawmakers have been questioning how much revenue is lost as a result of a recent tax break for small businesses. One Democratic representative…
-
Senators will unveil their version of the state budget today – they needed to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s balanced. But critics…