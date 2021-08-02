State of the State 2019

-
Gov. Mike DeWine says it’s time for the state to do more to protect what he calls the jewel of Ohio -- Lake Erie. Those efforts will likely include…
-
Just hours after Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State speech in which he argued for an 18-cent gas tax increase to fund road repair and maintenance,…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine used his first State of the State address to emphasize the importance on building towards a better future. He said Ohio can do this by…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine's first joint address to the Ohio House and Senate will happen Tuesday at noon in the Statehouse, which is a change from the last seven…
-
The date for Gov. Mike DeWine’s State of the State address is official. And as we reported last month, he’ll bring it back to the capitol. Here are more…
-
On Monday, Incoming Gov. Mike DeWine will bring a public inauguration back inside the Statehouse for the first time in 52 years, since Gov. Jim Rhodes…