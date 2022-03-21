Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
The Ohio Newsroom
© 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2021 Year in Review
The Ohio Newsroom
State of the State 2022
Government/Politics
As he prepares for his State of the State address, DeWine says his goals have not changed
Andy Chow
,
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says his speech to the Ohio General Assembly will focus on the foundational goals he had when he took office in 2019, which includes an emphasis on looking to the future.