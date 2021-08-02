-
Ohio’s sales tax revenues were up for the last month, but income tax collections were way down.The state’s Office of Budget and Management says overall,…
-
Ohioans will have more time to get their state taxes done this year. The deadline for filing and paying those has been delayed.April 15th is no longer the…
-
In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus –…
-
Lawmakers have a lot to do in the two days they’ve planned to be at the Statehouse this week – picking a new date for the delayed Ohio primary, setting a…
-
Statehouse Republicans have championed recent tax changes, including the elimination of income taxes for those making less than $21,750 a year. But a new…
-
The Treasury Secretary came to Columbus to promote Republican lawmakers’ $1.5 trillion tax reform plan, which they say will grow the economy, make the tax…