Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
state workers
Government/Politics
Ohio Supreme Court: Probationary State Workers Can Be Fired
Karen Kasler
,
The ruling comes in a case that was laced with presidential politics.James Miracle was hired at the Sandusky Veterans Home in 2015, two years after he was…