-
The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by…
-
A Republican-backed bill that would allow ballot dropboxes only at boards of elections for 10 days before the election and would shorten the window to…
-
One of the four bills that address the interaction between police and people on the streets, including protestors, could have stopped what’s become a…
-
Democratic lawmakers have proposed a pay equity bill that’s become a perennial in recent two-year General Assembly sessions.Representative Stephanie Howse…
-
The controversial gun law that removes the "duty to retreat" requirement before a person can use lethal force in self-defense was passed by the Ohio…
-
The leader of Ohio’s Black state lawmakers’ group is the first Ohio legislator known to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Representative Stephanie Howse says…
-
A resolution introduced last week to declare racism a public health crisis is getting its first hearing in the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate, where one…
-
As more than a hundred protestors chanted and demonstrated outside the Statehouse, the Ohio House held a voting session that concluded with some…
-
A Democratic state lawmaker is angry that an Ohio House colleague is claiming a bill she’s proposed would do things it wouldn’t do.Rep. Stephanie Howse…
-
An Ohio lawmaker who went to El Salvador recently on a fact-finding mission says her experience there is strengthening her resolve to fight abortion bans…