'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
Government/Politics
Republicans Propose "Free Market" Solution To Unexpected Medical Bills
Karen Kasler
,
Several Ohio House Republicans are backing a bill that they say provides options to avoid "surprise billing", when patients get unexpected big invoices…
