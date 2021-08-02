Search Query
Tax Expenditure Review Committee
Government/Politics
Committee Spends More Than A Year Reviewing $5.5 Billion In Tax Breaks, Recommends No Changes
Karen Kasler
,
A panel of six lawmakers charged with looking at some of the $9 billion in state tax breaks has recommended none of them be eliminated or cut back for…
