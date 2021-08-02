-
A former chief of staff with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says home grown terrorism groups are in Ohio and their prevalence is growing. Miles…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t saying much about whether Ohio needs to beef up security at polling places due to the exposed plot that militia terrorists…
-
Some Ohioans who oppose the U.S. assassination of senior Iranian military Commander Qasem Soleimani took to the streets in several cities this weekend…
-
In responding to the tragic mass shooting in Orlando, Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman wanted to make it clear where he stood on selling guns to…
-
Governor and GOP presidential contender John Kasich is calling on President Obama to leave Cuba in light of the terrorism this morning in Brussels,…
-
The Secretary of State’s office is telling backers of a drug price ballot issue that there are problems with their petitions. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo…