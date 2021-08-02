Search Query
Show Search
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Menu
Show Search
Search Query
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
WCPN
On Air
Now Playing
WKSU
On Air
Now Playing
WOSU
On Air
Now Playing
WVXU
On Air
Now Playing
WYSO
On Air
Now Playing
WCBE
On Air
Now Playing
WOUB
All Streams
Who We Are
'The State of Ohio'
Coronavirus
2020 Election
text messages
Government/Politics
Gov. DeWine Gets Nasty Texts On His Cell Phone The Same Day As His False Positive COVID-19 Test
Jo Ingles
,
On the day Governor Mike DeWine received a false positive for COVID-19, he got some text messages on his cell phone. And they were not nice.A public…
Listen
•
0:53