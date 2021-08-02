Tina Maharath

-
A shooting spree in Georgia left eight people dead, most of whom are of Asian descent. Leaders in Ohio say this is just the latest example of the uptick…
-
Democrats in Ohio’s Senate have laid out their priorities for the upcoming budget. Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) says the…
-
A Democratic Ohio Senator is urging her colleagues in the Ohio Legislature to pass a resolution that denounces the violence caused at the Jan 6th…
-
The results for a razor close central Ohio Senate seat have flipped after officials counted the remaining provisional and absentee ballots. The race is…