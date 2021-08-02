-
A Franklin County judge has ruled against reinstating the $300 weekly checks for unemployed Ohioans during the pandemic that were discontinued by Gov.…
A Franklin County judge is expected to rule in the coming days on a lawsuit that seeks to restore the $300 weekly checks that the federal government was…
Late last month, Ohio ended the extra $300 unemployment benefit that had been coming from the federal government, saying it would encourage Ohioans to get…
More than 270,000 people have filed for unemployment in Ohio over the last week, including more than 22,000 who filed first time claims. State officials…
The head of the state agency that oversees Ohio’s embattled unemployment system is stepping down. Gov. Mike DeWine says Dept of Job and Family Service…
Some of the more than140,000 Ohioans who have recently filed for unemployment may not be getting their checks soon due to another problem with fraud in…
134,000 gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed Ohioans who have been waiting on their unemployment claims for more than a month will now…
The number of jobless claims reported this week in Ohio was the highest since last spring, and more than a quarter of a million Ohioans are still out of…
Since the pandemic began in March, Ohio paid 821,000 regular unemployment claims and 608,000 for federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to…
The state has paid out more than $3.8 billion in unemployment benefits to over 683,000 Ohioans since mid-March, more than it’s ever paid out in a full…