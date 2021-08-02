-
Thousands of Ohioans says they're struggling to file unemployment claims through the state's system that is slow and unresponsive. Gov. Mike DeWine…
Deloitte, a consulting company contracted by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), is investigating a data breach in the system launched…
State officials say they are putting every resource they have into ramping up Ohio's unemployment compensation website. The site has been crashing due to…
Around 7,000 federal workers in Ohio aren’t receiving paychecks because of the government shutdown. And none of them will be offered unemployment checks…
The new House speaker says now that the seven week long fight to elect him is over, it’s time to regain focus on several big issues. Among those - an…
It’s thought that if the state went into a recession now, its unemployment compensation fund wouldn’t be able to pay laid-off workers for more than a few…
The bill to change the way money is put into the fund the state uses to pay benefits to unemployed workers is taking another step forward this week. The…
After more than a year of negotiations, a fix to shore up the fund that Ohio uses to pay benefits to jobless workers is no closer to reality. For months,…
Business and labor leaders both agree that something needs to be done to overhaul the fund Ohio uses to pay out jobless benefits. They want to avoid the…
The state seems to be one step closer to a plan that would make changes to the way the state funds the program that pays benefits to unemployed workers.…