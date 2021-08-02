-
On the very day a new excise tax on vapor products went into effect, hundreds gathered for a rally at the Ohio Statehouse. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored e-cigarettes. Now there’s a bill that would do that.The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed at least 20 cases…
-
The state's new $4 million dollars effort is focused on kids. Recent serious illnesses associated with vaping are alarming state leaders and health…
-
Three cases of severe lung illness that are likely due to vaping have been confirmed in Ohio. And it’s thought there are more. The Ohio Department of…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed budget includes a provision that would bring the state less revenue – but it’s not a tax cut.DeWine's budget would raise the…