veto overrides

-
The so-called “Heartbeat Bill”, which Gov. John Kasich promises to veto, had been likely to come up for a vote today in an Ohio House committee. But there…
-
"Ho, ho, hey, hey, Roe v. Wade is here to stay." That's what opponents of the so-called "Heartbeat Bill" chanted on the steps leading into the Ohio…
-
State lawmakers have overridden a quarter of Gov. John Kasich’s 48 vetoes. And they could do more in the next two weeks. And Kasich has said he’d also…
-
Sometimes, when a governor wants something done and the legislature doesn’t want to pass a law to do it, the governor can go through a panel of lawmakers.…
-
Two controversial bills that passed the Ohio House last week are on their way to the Senate. But Gov. John Kasich is once again saying they are likely to…
-
Earlier this week, the Ohio General Assembly overturned a bill that had been vetoed by Gov. John Kasich earlier this year. The bill centered on the power…
-
State and county leaders have been trying to figure out how to patch up budget holes that opened up when the federal government took away the ability to…
-
State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the…
-
After joining the House in voting to override six of Gov. John Kasich’s budget vetoes last month, the state Senate was expected to come back this week to…
-
For the first time in four decades the state Legislature has gone over the governor’s head to implement policy in the budget without his approval. The…