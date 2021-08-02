-
The new two-year Ohio budget includes a plan for the state to directly fund charter schools, and gives more money for taxpayer-paid vouchers for kids to…
-
Republican Senators have unveiled their rewrite of the school funding overhaul in the House budget, which spends less per student but will be more…
-
All Ohio students could be eligible for vouchers to go to any private school in the state under a bill being proposed by House Republicans. The two-page…
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously dismissed a lawsuit over the expansion of the state’s taxpayer paid private school voucher program, saying a law…
-
The legislation making changes across a variety of state policies because of coronavirus also settled an issue that lawmakers had been struggling with for…
-
Lawmakers and school leaders would normally have Presidents Day off, but instead they spent it at the Statehouse, as testimony on changes to the EdChoice…
-
As conference committee hearings on a bill to change the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program go on, parents and students in that program came…
-
There’s now a dual front in the battle over what to do with the state’s private school voucher program – two conference committees dealing with two…
-
With just hours to go before families could submit applications for the state’s EdChoice private school voucher program on February 1, lawmakers delayed…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine says he knows the House and Senate have different ideas about how to deal with changing the state’s Ed Choice school voucher program. He…