Republican lawmakers are making changes to a bill that seeks to give local voters the power to reject a renewable energy project in their neighborhood.…
The wind energy industry is pushing back against a bill, HB401, that would allow local townships to put proposed wind farms up to a vote. Experts argue…
Republican lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate are pushing for a bill that would allow township voters to reject wind farm projects through a…
Wind energy experts are pushing back against a change made to the House energy bill, HB6, that allows municipalities to vote on wind farm projects.…
The wind energy industry says it can’t create new projects in Ohio, claiming they’re essentially handcuffed by stiff regulations over where turbines can…