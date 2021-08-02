wraparound services

-
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is doubling down on his commitment to renew education funding for student wellness programs saying these services can play a…
-
Ohio’s school counselors are backing a newly proposed bipartisan bill that would create a job description for them and put it into state law. Counselors…
-
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And there…
-
The Speaker of the House isn’t pleased that the Senate has diverted some money his chamber had put toward services for lower-income students into other…
-
Republican Senate leaders have frozen the existing school funding formula in their version of the budget. So did the House, but it did add funding into…