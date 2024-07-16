Valley City Frog Jump gallery 1

10 Images
Valley City Frog Jump
Eight-year-old Jozie Householder holds a frog while waiting in line to compete at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Valley City Frog Jump event began in 1962. Residents were looking for a way to entertain the kids in town and one was inspired by Mark Twain’s famous story, “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County.” (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Ryan Lavelle helps his 1-year-old son Caden encourage their frog Boodle to jump during the the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Valley City Frog Jump volunteer Dave Chaney holds a frog for children to see at the event in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Valley City Frog Jump volunteer Adrienne Nemura updates a board indicating the order of competition for the event in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Amber Householder and her 9-year-old son Tristen Householder (center) compete in the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Jenna Gullion, 8, holds frogs Mario (right) and Luigi (left) at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Oliver Clarke, 15, (center) competes in the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County attracts people from all over Ohio, typically bringing out more than 5,000 people annually. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Competitors ready their frogs at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
