Valley City Frog Jump gallery 2

Former Cleveland councilman, mayor, state senator and U.S. congressman Dennis Kucinich (standing, center) and his assistant Tim Kensinger compete in the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lucas Turner, 11, holds a frog named Snoop Frog at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cousins Katie Black, 11, (center) and Charlotte Clarke, 13, (right) wear frog dresses as they stand in line to compete in the the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Trophies are lined up on a table at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County brings out more than 5,000 people annually. On Sunday, July 21, 2024, scores of people turned out for food, music, activities and of course, frog jumping.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
With a Kermit the Frog stuffed animal affixed to his shirt, Josh Miller (center) and his son Nicholas, 8, watch the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
During the Valley City Frog Jump, participants place their frog in the middle of a parachute and hit the ground next to it to inspire the amphibian to jump three times. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Brittany Hirt, (left) and her daughter Onalee, 1, and son Kevin, 3, compete with frog Bubbles at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Nick Turner (center) and his daughter Macie Myer, 12, prepare to compete with their frog Donnie at the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Tristen Householder, 9, recovers his frog after competing in the 63rd annual Valley City Frog Jump in Medina County on Sunday, July 21, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
