4 Images
Volunteer firefighter training
PXL_20250823_162551731.MP (2).jpg
Volunteer firefighters learn how to load a hose onto a firetruck on Aug. 23, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
PXL_20250823_150621918.MP (2).jpg
Ohio Fire Academy Assistant Chief Dave Belcher gives a tour of one of the practice houses at the State Fire Marshal’s Office in Reynoldsburg on Aug. 23, 2025. Volunteer firefighters learn to ventilate buildings and force entry in this practice house during their 36 hours of training. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
PXL_20250823_151420920.MP (2).jpg
Volunteer firefighters spend some of their 36 hours of training at this house, where they practice ventilating a building and forcing entry. Twenty one firefighters completed their certification Aug. 23, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
PXL_20250823_151831665.MP (2).jpg
This bay, typically filled with semi trucks and trailers that deliver specialized training to departments across the state, sits mostly empty on Aug. 23, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/4