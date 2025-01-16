© 2025 The Statehouse News BureauTM
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Small statues of musicians and carved pine trees decorate the world's largest cuckoo clock.
5 Images

World's Largest things in Ohio

Cuckoo Clock
The collection of "world's largest" things in Ohio include a cuckoo clock, outdoor chandelier, drum sticks and horseshoe crab. ( Ronny Salerno)
Drum Sticks.jpg
The collection of "world's largest" things in Ohio include a cuckoo clock, outdoor chandelier, drum sticks and horseshoe crab. ( Dave Grohl Alley, Warren, Ohio Facebook)
Horseshoe Crab.jpg
The collection of "world's largest" things in Ohio include a cuckoo clock, outdoor chandelier, drum sticks and horseshoe crab. ( World's Largest Horseshoe Crab Facebook)
chandelier 2.jpg
The collection of "world's largest" things in Ohio include a cuckoo clock, outdoor chandelier, drum sticks and horseshoe crab. ( Playhouse Square Facebook)
1/5