Bill To Allow Sexual Assault Survivors To Track Rape Kits Pulled From Lame-Duck Agenda

By 39 seconds ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

A bill that would help sexual assault survivors track their rape kits through the legal process has been pulled from consideration in the lame duck session of the legislature.

The bill was introduced in August, as rape kits were a big topic in the governor’s race. Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) had said the bill was a priority.

But he now says it was pulled because Democrats wanted to amend the bill with an elimination of the 20-year time limit on filing charges and on civil lawsuits in rape cases. “It’s a very emotional issue, and frankly, it’s something that we need to talk more about, and I’m willing to talk about it and we’re willing to work on it going forward. That’s why I’m frustrated that we just stopped a very good bill from going over to the Senate and continuing the process," Smith said.

Democrats say their amendments would have fit with this rape kits bill, and they wanted them because their bill to eliminate the 20-year statute of limitations on rape introduced in May hasn’t gotten a single hearing.

Tags: 
rape kits
sexual assault
Ryan Smith
statute of limitations on sexual abuse

Related Content

Lawmakers In Lame Duck Session To Consider Several Bills, Some Expected To Be Controversial

By Nov 12, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech on college campuses.  Republican legislative leaders are talking about other priorities but suggesting action on controversial measures is possible.

Ohio FOP Alleges Slow Drug Kit Test Turnaround Under DeWine

By Oct 17, 2018
Victor Moussa/Shutterstock.com

The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police is slamming Attorney General Mike DeWine, saying he has not done enough to speed up drug kit testing within his agency. However, DeWine’s office disputes the allegations of sluggish turnaround times. 

DeWine Releases His First Ad Of Governor's Race, Slamming Cordray Over Untested Rape Kits

By Aug 22, 2018
Mike DeWine, Facebook

Republican Mike DeWine has put out his first ad for this fall’s race for governor – and it’s a reminder that the two leading contenders in this contest have faced each other before.

Attorney General Announces Online Program For Sexual Assault Survivors To Track Rape Kits

By Aug 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Victims of sexual assault may soon have a new way to find out the status and location of a key piece of evidence in their cases instantly and anonymously.

Helpline Offers More Services For Rape Survivors

By Apr 8, 2016

Survivors of sexual assault and relationship violence now have a free way to talk to a trained advisor at any time of day and from anywhere in Ohio. 