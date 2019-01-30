Budget Prep: DeWine Asking Agencies For Their Wish List

Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration is preparing to roll out his first proposed budget, which will likely include several big agenda items.

DeWine says he doesn't plan to drop any big surprises into his budget plan, noting that he's already set into motion several major initiatives, such as supporting early childhood programs and addressing the drug epidemic.

“We’re doing a few things at once, it’s coming along, we’re at the process now where we’re asking every agency and every department to give us their kind of their wish list, what do they want,” says DeWine.

The budget process typically dominates the legislative calendar at the Statehouse until it’s signed, which must happen by June 30.

Because he’s a newly sworn-in governor, DeWine has until March 15 to deliver his budget proposal to the Ohio General Assembly.