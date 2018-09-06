California Senator Kamala Harris Will Be Keynote Speaker For Ohio Democratic Party Dinner

By 13 minutes ago
  • @SenKamalaHarris
    Sen. Kamala Harris
    Twitter

Last month, President Donald Trump headlined the Ohio Republican Party’s annual state dinner. Now the Ohio Democratic Party has also chosen a high-profile speaker for its annual event.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, will speak at the Ohio Democratic Party’s annual legacy dinner. Party spokesman David DeWitt says Harris talks about issues that Democrats care about, especially in a big midterm election year.

“Hard working Ohioans deserve access to affordable health care, good paying jobs and a fair shake. And that’s what Senator Harris fights for and that’s what we are fighting for," DeWitt says.

The event will be held on Sunday, October 7th  5 p.m. in the Battelle Grand Ballroom at the Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Tags: 
Sen. Kamala Harris
Ohio Democratic Party
Legacy dinner
David DeWitt

Related Content

Could Outcome Of A Special Election In August Send Signals For A Blue Wave In November?

By Jul 25, 2018
Dan Konik

A special election next month in a Republican leaning Central Ohio congressional district is being closely watched. It’s the 12thdistrict – a seat formerly held by Pat Tiberi (TEA-berry)….and before that by Gov. John Kasich. The district has been solidly red for 40 years now. But there are signs the Democrat running to replace Tiberi in the special August election has a good shot of winning. Some are even saying this race captures the pulse of Ohio voters this November. 

Cordray's Step Out Of His Federal Job Means He Could Step Into Ohio's Race For Governor In 2018

By Nov 15, 2017
Karen Kasler

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is announcing he’ll step down from that post before the end of the month. That’s thought by many to signal that he’s running for governor.

Political Parties React To Tuesday's Election

By Nov 8, 2017
Karen Kasler

Both Republicans and Democrats are saying Tuesday’s vote gives them reasons to be hopeful about next year’s 2018 statewide election, which includes the race for governor. 

Democratic Ohio Supreme Court Justice's Entry Into Gubernatorial Race Examined

By Oct 30, 2017
The Ohio Supreme Court

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s announcement over the weekend that he intends to run for governor has some wondering how that will affect the four people already in the Democratic race. It also raises questions about whether his entry could force another potential candidate to jump in from the sidelines.

Ohio Congressman Pat Tiberi's Departure

By Oct 19, 2017
Ohio's 12th district
Jo Ingles

Ohio’s second longest-serving member of Congress is stepping down from his post to take a job in the private sector. Republican Pat Tiberi has been a U.S. Representative for the 12th district in central Ohio since 2001 and in those nine terms, he has carried a lot of political clout in Washington D.C.  But what will his departure mean for his constituents and for Ohio?