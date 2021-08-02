-
The two-year $75 billion state budget is awaiting Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature before the fiscal year expires tomorrow. The budget process was led by…
-
Multiple sources confirm there have been some big staffing changes at the Ohio Democratic Party in recent days. Sources confirm several key employees at…
-
The Ohio Democratic Party has a new chair. Summit County Council woman Liz Walters was elected last night by the party’s executive committee. It came down…
-
Ohio Democrats are set to pick their new party chair Thursday. And party insiders are starting to rally around two of their six choices. Former Ohio…
-
The Ohio Democratic Party will soon have a new chair. David Pepper resigned last month. Whoever succeeds him will lead a party that has been in the…
-
Unofficial results show Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won seven Ohio counties – one less than Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. But while…
-
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name has been mentioned as a possible choice for a cabinet pick if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected as president. And while…
-
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more drop boxes but they are must be on the property of local boards of elections. Late Friday, an…
-
The Tenth District Court of Appeals has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can allow more ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election. But…
-
An appeals court has ruled Secretary of State Frank LaRose does not have to allow online absentee ballot requests for Ohioans who want to vote by mail. A…