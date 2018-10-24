Cordray Goes For A Bus Ride While Touting Need For Public Transit Investment

By 21 seconds ago
  • Richard Cordray, Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee, stands on the CMAX COTA bus in Columbus riding the route on Cleveland Avenue.
    Andy Chow

Richard Cordray says Ohio needs to do a better job at supporting public transportation at all levels, from big cities to small towns. The Democratic nominee for governor says investing in public transit is part of his larger plan to improve infrastructure. 

Cordray steps onto a COTA bus in north Columbus to see how new high-tech gear can help busses run routes more efficiently.

Cordray says investing in technology to grow public transportation will help connect people to services, help the environment, and appeal to young adults.

“To recognize that we have almost a third of the state in terms of area that has no public transportation and what that means for people how that constrains their lives is something I really think it’s time we attended to,” says Cordray.

He's proposing a $1.8 billion infrastructure bond plan that would likely go to the voters.

Republican candidate Mike DeWine’s campaign says the priority needs to be maintaining and improving current infrastructure.

Tags: 
2018 Ohio Governors race
public transportation

Related Content

Candidates For Governor Unveil Proposals To Pay For Infrastructure Fixes

By Jul 10, 2018
Karen Kasler

The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining.

Ohio GOP Lawmakers Criticize Cordray's Campaign Proposals

By Oct 18, 2018
Andy Chow

Republican leaders in the Ohio House and Senate are criticizing Democrat Rich Cordray and his campaign for governor. GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature say Cordray is making expensive promises.

What Ohio's Major Candidates For Governor Are Doing To Attract Women Voters

By Oct 18, 2018
Gubernatorial candidates
Dan Konik

Since President Trump took office, thousands of Ohio women have taken to the White House and the Statehouse, advocating for abortion rights, equal pay and lambasting what they see as misogyny in government policies. The slogan “Remember in November” became one of their rallying cries. But will they? In a continuing series the Statehouse News Bureau breaks down how the two major party candidates for governor stack up when it comes to key issues, This report is on what Ohio’s candidates are doing to win women's votes.