Cordray Goes For A Bus Ride While Touting Need For Public Transit Investment

Richard Cordray says Ohio needs to do a better job at supporting public transportation at all levels, from big cities to small towns. The Democratic nominee for governor says investing in public transit is part of his larger plan to improve infrastructure.

Cordray steps onto a COTA bus in north Columbus to see how new high-tech gear can help busses run routes more efficiently.

Cordray says investing in technology to grow public transportation will help connect people to services, help the environment, and appeal to young adults.

“To recognize that we have almost a third of the state in terms of area that has no public transportation and what that means for people how that constrains their lives is something I really think it’s time we attended to,” says Cordray.

He's proposing a $1.8 billion infrastructure bond plan that would likely go to the voters.

Republican candidate Mike DeWine’s campaign says the priority needs to be maintaining and improving current infrastructure.