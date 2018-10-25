Democrat Running For Ohio AG Promises Fight For Health Care Law On First Day In Office

Democratic attorney general candidate Steve Dettelbach says on his first day in office he would have Ohio jump into a lawsuit to protect the Affordable Care Act. He says this would be the best way to defend coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Twenty states have joined a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Dettelbach says he wants Ohio to join the 17 states fighting that lawsuit.

“It would repeal the protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions including nearly five million people who live in Ohio and where is Mike DeWine?” said Dettelbach.

DeWine sued against the ACA on his first day as attorney general in 2011. Now as the Republican nominee for governor, he says he’s for protecting pre-existing conditions but says no other state has filed a brief specifically on that.

The campaign for Dave Yost, Dettelbach's Republican opponent, says the ACA is the law of the land and supports pre-existing condition protections, but says Ohio doesn’t need to jump in because the lawsuit isn’t a viable threat.