DeWine Goes After Former ECOT Officials To Recover State Money

By 14 minutes ago
  • Former ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters during a Franklin County Common Pleas court hearing in September 2016. Teeters is one of the former school officials DeWine names in the lawsuit.
    Former ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters during a Franklin County Common Pleas court hearing in September 2016. Teeters is one of the former school officials DeWine names in the lawsuit.
    Andy Chow

A judge has granted Attorney General Mike DeWine permission to carry forward with his lawsuit against ECOT and the companies owned by its founder, IQ Innovations and Altair Learning Management. The attorney general is taking a few different routes to get the money.  

DeWine claims IQ, Altair, and a handful of ECOT officials, including its founder Bill Lager, are liable for the $60 million the school still owes the state in a claw back for students the school didn’t have.

The lawsuit is also going after any personal profit Lager made when ECOT contracted with the two companies he owned.

DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney says there’s a sense of urgency with this lawsuit.

“This is us trying to be as aggressive as possible to collect public funds that can ultimately be returned to taxpayers while they still exist,” says Tierney.

DeWine has been criticized for not going after ECOT years ago when the conflict between Lager and his companies started. But DeWine’s office says they’ve had to work within their jurisdiction.

Defendants listed in the lawsuit:

  • William Lager, founder of ECOT
  • Altair Learning Management, ECOT's operator and management company
  • IQ Innovations, provided ECOT with curricular materials and related services
  • Rick Teeters, former superintendent of ECOT
  • Michelle Smith, former treasurer of ECOT
  • Christopher Meister, vice president of accounting for ECOT
  • Ann Barnes, Education Management Information System (EMIS) director for ECOT
  • Regina Lukich, director of federal programs for ECOT
Tags: 
ECOT
student data
Mike DeWine

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court Rules Against ECOT In Student Participation Case

By Aug 8, 2018
The Ohio Channel

The Ohio Supreme Court has likely dealt the final blow to what was the state’s largest online charter school, ruling the state could base funding for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on student participation, not enrollment. 

Democrats And Republicans Debate Role Of AG - Now Candidate For Governor - In ECOT Scandal

By Jul 5, 2018
Daniel Konik

Democrats have been blasting Republican Attorney General and candidate for governor Mike DeWine for not doing more about the multi-million dollar scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed online charter school. But Republicans are pushing back.

DeWine Files Claim Of Corrupt Activity Against ECOT, Third Parties

By Jul 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Attorney General has filed an argument in court claiming ECOT’s agreements with its management and software service companies constitute a pattern of corrupt activity. The claim echoes complaints Democratic lawmakers have lodged for years. 