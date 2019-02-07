DeWine Warns Of Impending Crisis With Construction Fund Shortage

By 12 seconds ago
  • Karen Kasler

The state doesn't have any money for new road construction projects, and funding is falling short to make repairs to existing infrastructure. Gov. Mike DeWine says this is an impending crisis. And it’s looking more and more likely that the state will seek an gas tax increase to fill the hole. 

DeWine says it’s important to be honest and candid with Ohioans about ODOT's financial situation as they consider an increase to the gas tax.

He notes the revenue that came in from Ohio Turnpike bonds issued under Gov. John Kasich for new projects was temporary.

“This bond money has masked that and has been able to keep us on fairly level keel. Well, what happens when this bond money is no longer there is, we’re just gonna drop into this deep, deep, deep cliff,” says DeWine.

No official proposal has been made yet.

A one-cent increase to the current gas tax of 28 cents a gallon would equal about $67 million in extra revenue a year.

Tags: 
ODOT
construction projects

Related Content

Panel Considering Funding Solutions For ODOT To Suggest Gas Tax Hike

By 15 hours ago
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks reports on his agency’s financial condition before the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure.
Karen Kasler

After just two hearings and two hours of public testimony, the panel appointed to recommend solutions to the funding crisis at ODOT is leaning toward one conclusion – the gas tax should be increased.

In Funding Crisis, Speaker Says Public Transit Comes After Other Priorities

By Feb 4, 2019
A train on RTA's Waterfront Line in downtown Cleveland stops in 2012.
Cleveland RTA/Facebook

Advocates for public transportation say they’re concerned that there’s no one from that sector on Gov. Mike DeWine’s committee that will recommend how to find money for major road construction projects. That group meets this week. But public transit might not be top of mind for the Ohio House leader either.

DeWine Names Panel To Help Find Money For Big Road Construction Projects

By Jan 29, 2019
Karen Kasler

The money to pay for ODOT's big road construction projects has run out. So Gov. Mike DeWine has put together a panel to make recommendations on where to find more money - and he wants them to work fast.

Public Transit Wants Voice On Committee Considering Gas Tax Hike, Other Ideas

By Jan 31, 2019
A COTA circulator bus passes in front of the Statehouse.
Karen Kasler

The 15-member committee that will make recommendations on how to fix the lack of funding for major road construction will meet soon.  But there’s one group of advocates who feel they’ve been left out of the process.