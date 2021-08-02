-
The $8 billion state transportation budget goes to the floor of the Ohio House tomorrow, after it was overwhelmingly approved by a House committee…
State lawmakers got their first look at the budget for Ohio Department of Transportation – which reflects the hike in the gas tax by 10.5 cents two years…
Travel officials are predicting this to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving weekends on the roads, so the Ohio Department of Transportation will be…
For the first time in several years, an Ohio Department of Transportation panel has voted to move forward on hundreds of millions of dollars in road…
As of November 1, Ohio’s 10.5 cent gas tax increase from the state’s transportation budget has been in place for four months. And the director of the Ohio…
After several long months of construction, the I-670 innerbelt on Columbus’ east side is now open, with a first of its kind "Smart Lane".The Smart Lane…
The state department of transportation is testing out new technology aimed at stopping wrong way crashes on the highway. Signs and detectors are being…
The Ohio Automobile Association (AAA) predicts a record 49 million people will be traveling for the 4th of July holiday. That includes 2.1 million…
Those crashes killed at least 268 people and injured more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations…
Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled plans for the next phase of construction on the busy and complicated confluence of two freeways in downtown Columbus. He says…