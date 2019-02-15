DeWine's Transportation Panel Makes Its Case For Gas Tax Increase

By 7 minutes ago
  • Karen Kasler

A panel of transportation experts is telling Gov. Mike DeWine that the best way to generate more funding for road projects is to increase the gas tax, but they avoided a specific recommendation.

The committee, appointed by DeWine, tallied five reasons why an increase to the gas tax is the best way to fill a funding gap. 

They say, the gas tax is:

  • "An efficient funding means."
  • "Protected by the Ohio Constitution, which specifies that motor fuel user fees pay only for highway construction and related activities."
  • "Fair to those who pay it because road upkeep is connected to the act of driving."
  • "Easy to quickly implement to meet the urgent need for funding."
  • "Good for the state’s transportation needs and trade. Because neighboring states have higher motor vehicle user fees, an increase in Ohio would meet the state’s transportation requirements without hurting its economic competitiveness."

And the committee’s report noted that Ohio’s 28-cents a gallon tax is lower than almost every other bordering state.

But while many were waiting on a detailed recommendation, but the committee shied away from a specific increase.

ODOT has said it’s facing a billion dollar shortfall, and that a penny increase would bring in $67 million in revenue, a portion of which goes to local governments.

The transportation budget must be signed into law by March 31.

Tags: 
gas tax

Related Content

ODOT Director Tells Lawmakers Agency Is Facing Billion-Dollar Shortfall

By Feb 13, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks testifies to the House Finance Committee.
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top transportation official told state lawmakers that drivers could face serious dangers on roads and bridges. His testimony comes in advance of a report expected Friday that’s likely to recommend a gas tax increase.

Panel Considering Funding Solutions For ODOT To Suggest Gas Tax Hike

By Feb 6, 2019
ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks reports on his agency’s financial condition before the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure.
Karen Kasler

After just two hearings and two hours of public testimony, the panel appointed to recommend solutions to the funding crisis at ODOT is leaning toward one conclusion – the gas tax should be increased.

DeWine Warns Of Impending Crisis With Construction Fund Shortage

By Feb 7, 2019
Karen Kasler

The state doesn't have any money for new road construction projects, and funding is falling short to make repairs to existing infrastructure. Gov. Mike DeWine says this is an impending crisis. And it’s looking more and more likely that the state will seek an gas tax increase to fill the hole. 