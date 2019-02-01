House Speaker Says He Won't Put Up With Employees Or Members Who Engage In Harassment

By 57 seconds ago
  • House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford)
    Jo Ingles

An investigation into a complaint of inappropriate workplace behavior from an Ohio House legislative aide just before the election of the new speaker found no wrongdoing. That was the latest claim of bad behavior and inappropriate comments and actions at the Statehouse. But Speaker Larry Householder says the culture in the House is going to change.

Householder came back to the House in 2016 after more than a decade out of office. And he says since then, there have been allegations of racism and sexism by various staffers and even lawmakers.

“It’s become a bit of a circus here in the House and it’s really disappointed me," Householder says.

Householder says a process is underway for hiring a human resources professional. And he says he’s been clear with members and staff that they need to be professional with everyone they encounter.

“I will not tolerate the behavior I’ve seen over the past couple of years," Householder says.

Householder says he hasn’t planned cultural sensitivity training but hasn’t ruled it out if it is necessary to change the culture in the House.

Tags: 
Speaker Larry Householder
Larry Householder
sexual harassment
racial tensions

Related Content

Householder Dismisses Idea Of Direct Funding For Charter Schools

By 15 minutes ago
Andy Chow

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) says when it comes to changing the funding structure for schools to create direct funding for charters, "I'm not sure if that's even a valid issue to discuss."

Ohio House Democrats To Pick New Leaders After Speaker Battle Fallout

By Jan 16, 2019
Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) offers the Democratic response after Gov. John Kasich's State of the State speech in March. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron, far right) has announced she'd like to be Minority Leader.
Ohio House Democrats

Ohio House Democrats will pick a new leadership team next week, more than a week after their leader resigned in the fallout from the battle over which Republican would be Speaker.

Larry Householder Elected Ohio House Speaker, Ousting Ryan Smith

By & Jo Ingles & Andy Chow & Dan Konik Jan 7, 2019
Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) was defeated by now-Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

In an unprecedented vote, the Ohio House has elected a new speaker, rejecting the Republican who had been serving in that position since June, when the previous speaker resigned.

More Changes Could Be Coming In Ohio House Leadership

By Jan 8, 2019
Minority Leader Fred Strahorn (D-Dayton) speaks after Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) called him to the dais following the vote for Speaker. Householder won that vote over Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell), who Strahorn voted for.

The vote that made Larry Householder the Speaker of the Ohio House again 14 years after he left that position was the end of the months-long battle to lead the chamber, but it’s the beginning of some new work - and maybe some more changes.

Who Is Speaker Larry Householder? Lawmakers Weigh In

By Jan 13, 2019
Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) takes the oath of office on the floor of the Ohio House. Holding the Bible with his back to the camera is Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus).
Andy Chow

The former speaker became the new speaker in a controversial vote, and he’s the first person in almost sixty years to become speaker a second time. And Larry Householder is being described as a masterful politician with a combination of a down-home charm and calculating shrewdness.