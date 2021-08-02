-
Nearly two dozen people have applied to fill the seat vacated when the Ohio House voted last week to kick out Republican Larry Householder, who had…
-
In a historic vote, the Ohio House has removed a former Speaker who was re-elected to his seat last fall, after he was arrested in what's considered the…
-
It’s been almost a year since former Speaker Larry Householder was indicted on federal bribery and racketeering charges then was removed by the Ohio House…
-
Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) remains in the House as he awaits trial on federal bribery charges related to the 2019 passage of House Bill…
-
Former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) was back at work in the Ohio House Wednesday, after his fellow Republicans met the day before to discuss…
-
Ohio’s House Republicans met Tuesday afternoon to discuss what to do about Rep. Larry Householder (R-Glenford), eight months after the former speaker’s…
-
Thirteen elected Republicans in one of the counties in the district of former Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) have asked Householder's successor…
-
Ohio’s elections chief has filed a complaint with the state Elections Commission accusing former House Speaker Larry Householder of campaign violations.…
-
The former Ohio House speaker who’s been indicted in a federal corruption case related to the nuclear bailout law he championed has proposed two new bills…
-
The Columbus home of the chair of the agency that regulates Ohio utilities was the site of a search by the FBI this morning.FBI agents carried boxes out…